(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Platte Valley (MO), Northeast Nodaway, Maryville and Nebraska City were all winners in KMAland baseball on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
East Atchison 5 South Holt 3
Aaron Schlueter went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI to lift East Atchison to the victory. Schlueter’s three-run home tied the game in the sixth while his two-run single gave the Wolves the lead in the seventh. He also threw 2 2/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts to grab the win.
Kendall Noland struck out 15 and allowed two unearned runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings for South Holt, taking a no-decision. Cole Medsker bashed a home run, walked twice and scored two times to lead the Knights offense.
St. Joseph Christian 13 Rock Port 2
Ozzie Hurst had an RBI double, and Phillip Herron and Brogan Krutz each hit safely for Rock Port in their first varsity baseball game as a school. Corbyn Jakub had four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Platte Valley 14 Nodaway Valley 4
Alex Mattson went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Matt Jermain, Memphis Billey, Brandon McQueen and Landon Weiderholt all had two hits each for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Mattson, Billey, Wyatt Miller, McQueen and Weiderholt also drove in two runs each. Miller threw the first two innings to earn the win, striking out four and allowing just one hit.
Nodaway Valley’s Mason Chitwood had a double among two hits and drove in two. Lane Larabee added an RBI and a run scored.
Stewartsville/Osborn 14 North Nodaway 4
Aydan Blackford topped the North Nodaway offense with two hits and scored a run. Ethan Fry drove in one run and scored once for the Mustangs.
Northeast Nodaway 19 DeKalb 3
Auston Pride went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for Northeast Nodaway in a dominant win. Ben Boswell added three hits, three runs and an RBI, Dylan McIntyre pitched in two hits, three RBI and three runs and Brayden Munns tallied two hits, three RBI and a run scored. Lane Dack and Colton Swalley pitched in two hits each, and Dack and Zach Pride combined to drive in five more runs. Auston Pride was the winning pitcher, striking out two in two shutout innings.
South Harrison 15 North Andrew 5
Collin Patterson led the way for the North Andrew offense with two hits and an RBI, and Trey McDaniel had two RBI and a run scored. Ashton Erickson also drove in a run on one hit.
Mount Michael Benedictine 5 Plattsmouth 2
Henry Lootnjer had a three-hit game, driving in one run and scoring once, for Plattsmouth in the loss. Gage Olsen also had two hits, and Gabe Villamonte had an RBI hit. Sam Campin threw five innings, striking out six and giving up four runs on three hits and four walks.
Nebraska City 11 Auburn 3
Zach Tesarek singled, doubled and homered, drove in one run and scored twice, and Cael Kreifel had a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs for Nebraska City in the win. Sloan Pelican and Colton Snyder added two hits and an RBI each for the Pioneers behind a six-inning, two-hit, eight-strikeout performance from Pelican.
Austin Lavigne doubled and drove in two to lead the Auburn offense. Braden Gerdes tossed five innings and had three Ks for the Bulldogs.
Other Area Scores
Maryville 4 Benton 3