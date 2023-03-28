(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (MO), Maryville, Savannah and Falls City picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
Hamilton 18 South Holt 8
Hayes Weller was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two walks, and Garrett Guyer had a hit and two RBI for South Holt in the loss.
Platte Valley (MO) 11 St. Joseph Christian 0
Memphis Bliley had two hits and drove in five runs for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Brandon McQueen twirled five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Matt Jermain had three hits and scored three times, and Landon Weiderholt posted a pair of RBI.
Maryville 21 South Harrison 0
Maryville pounded out 17 hits, including three home runs and four doubles, in the dominant win. Boston Hageman homered among two hits and drove in four while Peyton McCollum went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and Adam Patton smashed a home run among his two hits, drove in three and scored three times. Blake Katen singled, doubled and had four RBI with three runs scored. On the mound, Hageman threw all five innings and struck out 11.
Savannah 15 Lafayette 4
Zayden Snapp had two hits and three RBI, and Sutton Snipes added a hit and two RBI for Savannah in the win. Truman Bodenhausen was 1-for-2 with two RBI, two walks and three runs scored, and Wyatt Jackson walked twice and scored four times for the Savages. Ethan Dudeck threw all five innings, struck out three and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.
Wahoo 13 Nebraska City 2
Tristan Kingery had two doubles while Jackson Kreifel added a hit and an RBI and Keston Holman posted one hit and scored once for Nebraska City in the loss.
Falls City 5 Louisville-Weeping Water 2 — 8 inn
Jaxyn Strauss tripled among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for Falls City in the victory. Strauss was also the winning pitcher with 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Kyler Frederick tossed five frames, struck out six and gave up just one earned run on three hits for the Tigers.
Chase Savage and Dayton Carlson each doubled and drove in one run for Louisville-Weeping Water in the extra-inning defeat. Savage threw the first seven innings and struck out 12 while allowing just one earned run on three hits.
Seward 11 Platte Valley (NE) 1
Cade Bridges singled and drove in a run while Caleb Daniell had a hit and a walk for Platte Valley (NE) in the defeat. Dawson Thies gave up just one earned run and struck out five in five innings.