(KMAland) -- Maryville rallied past Benton, Platte Valley won in extras and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
MO: Maryville 9 Benton 7
Maryville scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh to rally to the victory.
NE: Mount Michael Benedictine 8 Plattsmouth 2
Mount Michael Benedictine scored five in the sixth to pull away from a tight game. Adam Eggert led the Plattsmouth with two hits, and Dane Iverson drove in a pair.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 9 Benton 7
Northland Christian at West Nodaway
Plattsburg 21 North Nodaway 3
Platte Valley 7 St. Joseph Christian 6
South Harrison 21 North Andrew 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 8 Plattsmouth 2