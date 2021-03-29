Baseball

(KMAland) -- Maryville rallied past Benton, Platte Valley won in extras and more from the night in KMAland baseball. 

MO: Maryville 9 Benton 7 

Maryville scored three in the sixth and five in the seventh to rally to the victory.

NE: Mount Michael Benedictine 8 Plattsmouth 2 

Mount Michael Benedictine scored five in the sixth to pull away from a tight game. Adam Eggert led the Plattsmouth with two hits, and Dane Iverson drove in a pair.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northland Christian at West Nodaway

Plattsburg 21 North Nodaway 3

Platte Valley 7 St. Joseph Christian 6 

South Harrison 21 North Andrew 1

