(KMAland) -- South Holt and Maryville rolled, NE Nodaway & Platte Valley (MO) had strong pitching performances in wins and Nebraska City won a 14-inning thriller in KMAland baseball on Tuesday. View the full rundown below.
South Holt 14 Penney 0
Cole Medsker threw four shutout innings and struck out 12 to lead South Holt in the win. Jayce Jackson, Gannon Phelan and Tylynn Prussman all hit home runs for the Knights, combining to drive in seven. Medsker, Phelan, Prussman and Tony Skeen all had two hits while Kendall Noland, Jackson and Skeen drove in three runs each.
Northeast Nodaway 4 North Platte 1
Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride combined on a three-hitter, striking out a combined 10 and allowing just one run in the Northeast Nodaway win. Lane Dack had three hits and drove in a run, Grant McIntyre went 3-for-3 and Pride had a double and drove in two for the Bluejays.
Platte Valley (MO) 2 St. Joseph Christian 0
Memphis Billey had an all-around dominant performance, throwing all seven innings, striking out 15 and giving up just two hits for Platte Valley. Billey added a double, a triple and an RBI, and Wyatt Miller went 2-for-2 with an RBI of his own in the win.
Maryville 10 South Harrison 0
Boston Hageman and Blake Katen combined on a two-hit shutout for Maryville in the dominant win. Cooper Loe had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored two times, and Adam Patton added two hits and two RBI. Canon Creason pitched in a hit, an RBI and three runs scored for the Spoofhounds.
Seward 5 Platte Valley (NE) 4
Braxton Wentworth had three hits while Sam Peterson added a double and drove in two runs to lead Platte Valley (NE), which lost in walk-off fashion as Seward scored two in the bottom of the seventh. Levi Kennedy threw four innings and gave up just two earned runs on four hits for the Patriots.
Other Area Scores
Nebraska City 7 Wahoo 5 — 14 inn