(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Albany picked up dominant wins in KMAland baseball on Wednesday. Check out the rundown below.
Plattsmouth 14 Omaha Bryan 2
Plattsmouth scored four in the first, four more in the fourth and six in the fifth on their way to the dominant win. Drew Iverson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs while TJ Fitzpatrick added three hits, drove in one and scored once. Henry Lootnjer picked up two hits and scored a run, and Eli Horner had a single, two RBI and two runs. Gage Olsen, who had a hit, an RBI and two runs, went all five innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
Albany 16 Gilman City 6
Albany had an 11-hit night in the dominant win, getting three hits from Truman Runnels and two each from Jerrid Bunten, Kole Emerson and Braden Landuyt. Bunten homered, drove in three and scored three times while Landuyt also hit a home run and drove in four. Runnels added three RBI of his own in the win.