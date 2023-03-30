(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland baseball teams picked up wins on Thursday night. Check out the full rundown below.
Northeast Nodaway 11 East Atchison 1
Dylan McIntyre had two doubles among three hits, drove in one and scored three times for Northeast Nodaway. Drew Dack added a double among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Grant McIntyre and Sawyer Thurman both had two hits. Grant McIntyre and Carter Chapman added two RBI apiece. Dylan McIntyre struck out six in four innings, allowing one run on three hits to get the win.
Blake Simmons and Braden Graves had two hits each for East Atchison in the loss.
Rock Port 10 Nodaway Valley 8
Corbyn Jakub and Jarrett Hunter had two hits and two RBI each while Ozey Hurst added a hit and two RBI of his own for Rock Port in the high-scoring win. Hurst, Burke and Hunter also came across the plate twice each, and Hunter struck out 11 in five innings of work on the mound to get the win. Hurst got the final two outs — both via strikeout — to earn the save.
Nodaway Valley’s Preston Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored, and Lane Larabee doubled, drove in two and scored twice. Larabee struck out four in four innings on the mound.
South Holt 14 North Nodaway 4
South Holt had 12 hits in the victory, including three from Cole Medsker, who drove in three runs. Cade Kurtz added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Trace Milne posted two hits and three RBI. Tylynn Prussman had one hit, two walks and four runs scored, and Hayes Weller singled and scored three times. Kurtz went all five innings and struck out three batters to get the win.
North Nodaway got a two-run home run from Andrew Phillips.
Maryville 12 Lafayette 3
Blake Katen doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice while Canon Creason, Adam Patton and Don Allen all had two hits apiece. Boston Hageman added a triple and drove in three, and Cooper Loe and Allen both had two RBI for the Spoofhounds. Loe was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Savannah 13 Cameron 2
Savannah had a nine-hit night, led by three hits and three RBI from Zayden Snapp. Ashton Kincaid and Parker Brayley both had a double and two RBI, and Sutton Snipes singled and drove in three for the Savages. Brayley was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
St. Joseph Christian 7 King City 3
King City’s Chase Moss had a double and scored while Devin Karr and Jaxzen Johnson both had a hit and an RBI. Graham Medsker also drove in one run for the Wildcats.
Albany 10 North Harrison 2
Truman Runnels led Albany with two hits, including a double, drove in five and scored two runs in the win. Jerrid Bunten added two hits and two RBI, and Daulton Worrell, Kemper Cline and Trevor Akins all pitched in two hits for the Warriors. Chase Cline threw the first 6 2/3 innings, struck out 11 and gave up just two hits and two unearned runs.
Malcolm 14 Nebraska City 2
Tristan Kingery hit a solo home run and Cael Kreifel added a hit and an RBI for Nebraska City in the loss.
Plattsmouth 17 Auburn 0
Henry Lootnjer went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead a 20-hit attack for Plattsmouth. Clayton Mayfield added three hits and four RBI, and Gabe Villamonte posted a double among three hits. Drew Iverson was 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs for the Blue Devils. Eli Horner, Ethan Walker and Kyler Lamb also had two hits apiece, and Gage Olsen and Lamb both drove in two. Villamonte tossed all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.
Travon Shaw led Auburn with two doubles in the shutout loss.
Falls City 21 Holton 13 — 8 inn
Falls City had nine hits, took 12 walks and were the benefit of seven Holton errors in the wild win, which included a 10-run eighth inning. Jaxyn Strauss went 3-for-6 with four RBI and five runs while Gavin Bauer had a hit, three RBI and two runs and Jon Craig, Tallan Zimmerman and Bryson Butrick drove in two runs apiece for the Tigers.
Other KMAland Baseball
Pattonsburg 8 North Andrew 2
Douglas County West 4 Platte Valley (NE) 2