(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Plattsmouth rallied for wins while Platte Valley, South Holt, Northeast Nodaway and Maryville also took victories in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
NE: Nebraska City 8 Wahoo 6
Nebraska City scored four in the fourth and four in the fifth to pick up the tight victory over Wahoo. Clay Stovall had three hits and three RBI, and Cael Kreifel drove in three of his own to lead the Pioneers.
NE: Plattsmouth 8 Blair 7
Plattsmouth rallied for six runs in the final three innings, including one in the seventh to walk-off a winner. Adam Eggert and Max Waters had three hits each for the Blue Devils with Eggert driving in a game-high four runs.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 7 East Atchison 1
South Holt 21 West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 0
Osborn at North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway 21 DeKalb 2
Maryville 20 South Harrison 3
Nebraska City 8 Wahoo 6
Plattsmouth 8 Blair 7
Seward 8 Platte Valley 5