(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley edged Rock Port in walk-off fashion, South Holt rolled to a win and Plattsmouth was dominant in KMAland baseball action on Thursday.
Nodaway Valley 6 Rock Port 5
Nodaway Valley scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a walk-off win. The Thunder had just one hit, but they took advantage of nine walks and four errors. Mason Chitwood had the only hit, walked twice and scored once, and Kayden Conn had an RBI. Conn also threw five innings before Hunter Dawson tossed the final two frames to get the win.
Jarrett Hunter had two hits and two RBI for Rock Port in the defeat. Hunter struck out 11 and gave up just one hit and five unearned runs in five innings for the Jays.
South Holt 15 North Nodaway 0
Hayes Weller threw a five-inning one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead South Holt in the win. Kendall Noland had a hit, four RBI and two runs scored, and Zachary Schuman Cade Kurtz, Weller and Garrett Guyer all drove in two runs apiece. Cole Medsker pitched in a team-best two hits.
Aydan Blackford doubled for North Nodaway’s only hit of the game.
Lafayette 6 Maryville 5
Maryville’s Cooper Loe threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out six. Loe also led at the plate with a double and two RBI. Kort Watkins also had two hits for the Spoofhounds offense.
Plattsmouth 11 Auburn 1
TJ Fitzpatrick went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs to lead Plattsmouth in the dominant win. Gabe Villamonte threw five innings, struck out seven and gave up just one run on two hits for the Blue Devils. Villamonte added two hits at the plate, and Gage Olsen finished with a double and two RBI.
Auburn had just two hits, getting a home run from Landon Casey and a single from Kael Clark. Travon Shaw threw the first four innings and struck out four for the Bulldogs.
Holton 5 Falls City 4 (10 inn)
Carson Bredemeier had two doubles and two RBI for Falls City in the heartbreaking 10-inning defeat. Bredemeier also threw the first six innings with eight strikeouts and three runs allowed. Charlie McNeely tossed the final four frames, striking out five and giving up two runs.