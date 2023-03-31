(KMAland) -- Albany won a pitcher’s duel, Plattsmouth rolled, Platte Valley (NE) held off Auburn and Louisville-Weeping Water got their first win in Friday’s KMAland baseball action.
Albany 1 Northeast Nodaway 0
Kemper Cline went 6 2/3 innings allowing only six hits while striking out 10 in the shutout. Cline also drove in the only run and doubled as one of his two hits. Braden Landuyt also had a hit for the Warriors.
Tyler New led Northeast Nodaway with two hits, including a double. Grant McIntyre and Landon Wilmes also doubled. Drew Dack took the tough-luck loss as he allowed only four hits in his six-strikeout performance.
Savannah 7 Chillicothe 3
Wyatt Jackson had a big game with two hits – both of which were doubles – and three RBI. Truman Bodenhausen added one hit, scored a run and drove in two. Zayden Snapp accounted for two hits while Sutton Snipes had one hit and drove in a run. Bodenhausen and Ashton Kincaid struck out five apiece. Kincaid went 4 2/3 innings and allowed only one hit while Bodenhausen scattered four hits and one earned run in his 2 1/3 innings of duty.
Plattsmouth 19 Falls City 3
Plattsmouth’s offense went crazy with 10 hits, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 walks drawn in only 24 at-bats. Drew Iverson had three hits, drove in six, doubled, tripled and scored three times. Ethan Walker had two hits, drove in three and scored three times. Gage Olsen accounted for one hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Kyler Lamb managed two hits, one RBI and scored three runs. Clayton Mayfield had one hit and two RBI, and Eli Horner doubled, drove in one and scored a run. Mayfield got the win on the bump. He threw six innings, allowing only six hits and one with seven strikeouts.
Jaxyn Strauss homered for Falls City as part of his two-hit, two-RBI night. Kyler Frederick had two hits and one RBI.
Platte Valley (NE) 12 Auburn 6
Braxton Wentworth had three hits, drove in three and scored one. Timmy Hunt had two hits, two RBI and doubled, and Dawson Thies had two RBI as part of his one-hit game. Logan Sobota and Cody Pluta also drove in runs while Pluta had two hits, including a double. Statton Corey struck out four while allowing three walks, six hits and four earned runs in six innings.
Austin Lavigne had two hits, a double and two RBI for Auburn while Levi Boellstorff had two hits and scored a run. Rylan Boellstorf and Eli Albury added one hit and one RBI in the defeat.
Louisville-Weeping Water 13 Raymond Central 7
Chase Savage had himself a day with three hits, a double and four RBI. Keegan McDonald had two hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Nik Sorensen doubled, drove in two and scored twice. Brennan DeMike and Lucas Kozeny had two hits apiece while DeMike had one RBI. Alex Sorensen had one hit and one RBI while also collecting the win on the mound with five strikeouts on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.