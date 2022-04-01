(KMAland) -- Drew Iverson tossed a doozy for Plattsmouth while Dylan McIntyre did a little of everything in a win for Northeast Nodaway on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 2
Dylan McIntyre had three hits, two RBI, scored twice, tripled and struck out five batters. Grant McIntyre had two hits, scored twice and doubled, Brayden Munns sent two runners in and doubled, and Landon Wilmes doubled, too.
Plattsmouth 7 Falls City 0
Drew Iverson’s one-hit, complete game shutout did the trick for the Blue Devils. Gabe Villamonte had three RBI and one hit, Henry Lootnjer muscled two hits and scored three times, and Gage Olsen scored twice.
Carson Bredemeier had Falls City’s only hit while Jaxyn Strauss struck out five batters.
Platte Valley 11 Auburn 1
Maxwell Bendler totaled three hits, three RBI and scored twice for the Patriots while Carter Washburn pushed in two runs on two hits, Hayden Lewis homered, and Jacob Butler doubled. Nick Carroll earned the win after striking out five on four hits in five innings.
Kael Clark drove in Auburn’s only run while Austin Lavigne, Eli Albury, Kellen Moody and Wyatt Hauptmann tallied hits.