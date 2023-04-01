(KMAland) -- Maryville cruised to a pair of wins to highlight Saturday’s high school baseball slate in KMAland.
East Atchison 10 North Nodaway 7
Blake Simmons had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Braden Graves and Charlie Litherbury had three RBI apiece. Litherbury did his on two hits – including a triple. Tatem Johnson had two hits, scored twice and accounted for two RBI while Clayton Vernon doubled, drove in a run and scored a run. Mason McMahon tacked on a double, and Trent Kingery had an RBI and scored a run. Graves was the winning pitcher. He struck out four on four hits with four earned runs in 3 1’3 innings of duty.
Aydan Blackford had two hits, a triple and two RBI for North Nodaway while Preston Hansen and Damian Dailey had two hits each. Keegan Hansen and Mason Richardson had one hit and one RBI each. Andrew Phillips was the losing pitcher after allowing 10 earned runs on 10 hits in five innings.
Gilman City 7 East Atchison 1
Braden Graves, Charlie Litherbury and Braden Graves each had hits for the Wolves. Kingery’s was a double. Zackary Stevens struck out four on two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Gilman City 8 North Nodaway 2
Mason Richardson had North Nodaway’s only hit. He also drove in a run. Ethan Fry was the losing pitcher after allowing five hits, seven earned runs and five walks in 1 1/3 innings.
Maryville 6 Maysville 2
Adam Patton led Maryville with two hits, a double and three RBI while Don Allen had two RBI on one hit. Canon Creason had two hits, a double and drove in two runs while Boston Hageman accounted for two hits, including a double. Hageman threw 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs. Blake Katen was the winning pitcher. He struck out four in two innings of no-hit action.
Maryville 16 Plattsburg 0
Cooper Loe doubled as one of his three hits and drove in four runs while Blake Katen had two hits, four RBI and scored a run. Adam Patton had two hits, a double, two RBI and scored three times. Boston Hageman and Don Allen each had one hit and one RBI while Hageman also scored two runs. Peyton McCollum accounted for two hits and scored a run, and Cooper Gastler had two hits and scored three runs.
Platte County 11 Savannah 4
Sutton Snipes had one hit and two RBI while Truman Bodenhausen muscled two hits and drove in a run. Ashton Kincaid and Landon Noland had two hits apiece and scored a run. Cooper Swan struck out three but allowed seven earned runs and scattered 11 hits in the loss.
Malcolm 20 Louisville-Weeping Water 3
Chase Savage, Alex Sorensen and Lucas Kozeny drove in runs for Louisville-Weeping Water. Savage, Nik Sorensen, Dayton Carlson and Alex Sorensen accounted for hits. Carlson and Savage’s hits were doubles.
Grand Island 2 Platte Valley 0
Platte Valley recorded just two hits in the shutout loss. Those came from Dawson Thies and Caleb Daniell. Cade Bridges struck out nine on only four hits in the tough-luck loss.
Platte Valley 6 Elkhorn North 2
Dawson Thies had one hit and two RBI while Cody Pluta accounted for two hits, a double and one RBI. Braxton Wentworth had two hits and scored two runs, and Gabe Mayer had a double. Caleb Daniell had one hit and scored a run, and Thies got the win on the bump with eight strikeouts on two hits in seven innings.