(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth downed Auburn, Platte Valley shutout Douglas County West and Northeast Nodaway also picked up a win in KMAland baseball action on Thursday.
The rundown:
NE: Plattsmouth 6 Auburn 2
Ethan Coleman led the Blue Devils with two hits and two RBI while Trent Elshire threw five innings and struck out six to get the win.
Auburn’s Brody Darnell led with two hits.
NE: Platte Valley 11 Douglas County West 0
Nick Carroll struck out seven and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings, and Ty Lewis was a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple to lead Platte Valley in the dominant win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Lafayette 10 Maryville 4
Northeast Nodaway 6 East Atchison 2
Mid-Buchanan 7 Platte Valley 4
Pattonsburg 9 North Andrew 0
Plattsmouth 6 Auburn 2
Platte Valley 11 Douglas County West 0