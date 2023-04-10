(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Maryville rolled to wins, Albany’s Jerrid Bunten hit an extra-inning home run in a win and North Andrew and Platte Valley (NE) had tight losses in KMAland baseball on Monday.
Nodaway Valley 17 Falls City 5
Nodaway Valley had seven hits and took 16 walks in the win. Lane Larabee had three hits, including two doubles, drove in six and scored three times while Tyler Gray had a double and four RBI. Kayden Conn went all seven innings on the mound and struck out three for the Thunder.
Falls City’s Kadyn Strecker had a team-best two hits, including a triple, and Jon Craig finished the night with a double and two RBI.
Maryville 10 Lathrop 0
Boston Hageman tossed a five-inning five-hit shutout with two strikeouts for Maryville in the win. Hageman, Blake Katen and Drew Burns all had a single and two RBI, and Cooper Loe, Katen and Canon Creason scored a pair of runs each in the Spoofhounds victory.
Albany 6 South Harrison 4 — 9 inn
Jerrid Bunten hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning for Albany to make up the difference in the win. Bunten finished with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Daulton Worrell pitched in three hits and scored twice. Kemper Cline, Truman Runnels and Kole Emerson also had two hits each, and Cline added nine strikeouts in four shutout relief frames for the Warriors.
Trenton 8 North Andrew 5
No stats reported.
Beatrice 8 Platte Valley (NE) 7
A four-run rally in the seventh fell just short for Platte Valley in the 8-7 defeat. Cade Bridges led the offense with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Dawson Thies, Timmy Hunt and Janson Pilkington both walked twice. Emerick Hegwood had a strong relief appearance, allowing just one hit in four shutout innings while striking out four.