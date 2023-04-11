(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Maryville, Auburn, Falls City and Platte Valley (NE) were all area winners in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Osborn-Stewartsville 6 East Atchison 2
Cameron Oswald doubled, Owen DeRosier and Trent Kingery each had a hit and scored a run and River Dow posted a hit and an RBI for East Atchison in the loss. Alex Erickson threw the first 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing just one earned run.
Nodaway Valley 11 North Andrew 1
Cooper Snodderly had two doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs, and Kayden Conn, Tyler Gray and Collin Kinsella posted two hits apiece for Nodaway Valley. Kinsella drove in two while Conn and Gray scored two runs each. Lane Larabee, Preston Jenkins and Blake Bohannon combined on the one-hitter while striking out nine North Andrew batters.
Dawson Eychaner had the only hit of the game for the Cardinals. Hayden Ecker drove in a run, and Alexander Sportsman scored the only North Andrew run of the game.
Northeast Nodaway 14 North Nodaway 12
Grant McIntyre had a home run and drove in two while Dylan McIntyre tripled among two hits, walked three times and scored four runs for Northeast Nodaway. Elias Alarcon was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI, Camdain Frisch added two hits and three RBI of his own and Brayden Stevens had a two-hit game.
North Nodaway’s Brice Trimble posted a double among two hits and drove in four, and Darron Bix had two hits and two RBI in the defeat.
Maryville 7 Savannah 3
Blake Katen threw six strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four to lead Maryville in the win. Don Allen topped the offense with three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Adam Patton, Cooper Loe, Canon Creason, Cooper Gastler and Boston Hageman all had two hits each. Creason drove in three runs.
Landon Noland hit a solo home run while Zayden Snapp had two hits and an RBI for Savannah in the loss. Truman Bodenhausen added a hit and two runs, and Ashton Kincaid threw four inning with five strikeouts.
Beatrice 3 Nebraska City 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Keston Holman went five strong innings, giving up three unearned runs on three hits and three walks and struck out eight for Nebraska City in the loss. Sloan Pelican, Colton Snyder, Jackson Kreifel and Nolan Beccard all had hits for the Pioneers.
Platteview 3 Plattsmouth 2 — 8 inn (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Plattsmouth’s Gabe Villamonte took the tough-luck loss on the mound, going all eight innings, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run while scattering seven hits. The Blue Devils managed just four hits, including one each from Villamonte, Drew Iverson, Eli Horner and Clayton Mayfield. Gage Olsen also drove in one run for Plattsmouth.
Auburn 10 Lincoln Christian 9
Travon Shaw hit a pair of home runs, drove in four and scored four runs to lead the Auburn offense. Eli Albury pitched in two doubles, one single and two RBI of his own, and Braden Gerdes threw four innings to pick up the win. Shaw tossed the final inning for the save.
Falls City 14 Horton 2
Falls City took advantage of 14 walks in the dominant win, getting a double from Blakley Sells, who drove in three runs and walked twice. Wyatt Olberding pitched in two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Tallan Zimmerman tossed five innings, allowing zero earned runs on two hits while striking out four.
Platte Valley (NE) 16 Fort Calhoun 7
Cody Pluta had a monster game at the plate for Platte Valley with a double, a triple, five RBI, three walks and two runs scored. Braxton Wentworth also played well with two hits, two walks, an RBI and three runs. Timmy Hunt went the first five innings and struck out two to get the win.
Fairbury 30 Louisville-Weeping Water 20
Louisville-Weeping Water had 18 hits and 10 walks in the high-scoring game. Chase Savage posted four hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in three runs while scoring three runs. Alex Sorensen had three hits, an RBI and five runs, Gus McGill pitched in two hits and four RBI and Nash Sorensen and Brennan DeMike also had two hits each while combining to drive in three runs.