(KMAland) -- Rock Port picked up their first win in program history, Maryville won a 14-inning marathon, Nebraska City advanced in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament and East Atchison, South Holt and NE Nodaway all added wins in KMAland baseball action on Monday.
East Atchison 8 Osborn/Stewartsville 2
Cameron Oswald went 2-for-5 with four RBI, and Jarrett Spinnato had two hits and two runs for East Atchison in the win. Josh Smith went six innings, struck out 10 and gave up just two runs to get the victory on the mound. Carter Holecek and Alex Erickson added two runs each.
Rock Port 6 Platte Valley 5
Rock Port picked up the first win in program history, getting a home run and three runs from Corbyn Jakub. Jakub also threw five innings and struck out eight while Ozey Hurst threw the final two frames to get the save.
Memphis Billey led the Platte Valley offense with two hits and two RBI. Alex Mattson pitched in a hit and two runs.
South Holt 10 DeKalb 2
Kendall Noland had two doubles among three hits, drove in three and scored three runs to lead South Holt in the win. Hayes Weller struck out 13 in 6 1/3 innings to nab the win, allowing just one earned run on four hits. Cole Medsker, Jayce Jackson and Tylynn Prussman all had two hits apiece, and Weller drove in two on one single.
Northeast Nodaway 19 North Nodaway 0
Northeast Nodaway had nine extra-base hits among their 14 total in the dominant win. Colton Swalley finished with four doubles, seven RBI and three runs, and Ben Boswell pitched in three hits, two RBI and three runs. Lane Dack and Dylan McIntyre also had two hits each behind Swalley’s seven-strikeout complete-game shutout.
North Nodaway’s Jeremiah Dobbins had two hits in the loss.
Albany 15 North Andrew 5
Collin Patterson doubled, homered and drove in two to lead North Andrew while Braxon Linville and Jarom Russo each drove in one run in the loss.
Maryville 10 Lathrop 9 (14 inn)
Maryville came back from a seven-run deficit to outlast Lathrop in a marathon game. The Spoofhounds had 19 hits, including four by Connor Drake, who had two doubles and two runs. Adam Patton, Blake Kasten and Cooper Gastler added three hits each while Canon Creason and Cooper Loe all picked up two hits apiece. Patton provided 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts to get the win while Drake struck out the final two batters of the game to get the save.
Nebraska City 6 Platteview 0 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Keston Holman threw a complete game eight-strikeout shutout for Nebraska City in the win. Zac Hawley led the offense with two hits and scored two runs, and Cael Kreifel added a double and two RBI. Bayler Poston also had one hit, two RBI and scored once.
Wahoo 13 Plattsmouth 1 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Plattsmouth had just four hits in the loss with Sam Campin, TJ Fitzpatrick, Gage Olsen and Gabe Villamonte adding one each. Drew Iverson drove in the only run of the game for the Blue Devils.
Lincoln Christian 10 Falls City 2
Kadyn Strecker and Jaxyn Strauss had two hits each while Strauss and Cameron Schramm drove in one run each for Falls City. Carson Bredemeier threw three innings and struck out three for the Tigers.
Crete 9 Auburn 7
Crete scored three in the seventh to upend Auburn. Landon Casey and Braden Gerdes had one hit and two RBI each for the Bulldogs in the defeat. Wyatt Hauptmann pitched in two runs scored. Eli Albury threw 4 1/3 innings and struck out three.