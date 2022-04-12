(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley (MO), Platte Valley (MO) and Falls City were winners in KMAland baseball from Tuesday.
Nodaway Valley (MO) 26 North Andrew 3
Nodaway Valley scored 11 in the first and 15 in the second on their way to the dominant win. Preston Jenkins posted a home run among three hits, drove in four and scored three times while Mason Chitwood had two hits, four RBI and two runs. Layne Larabee chipped in two hits, three RBI and three runs. Blake Bohannon threw three innings, struck out six and gave up three unearned runs.
North Andrew collected four hits, including one each from Braxon Linville, Collin Patterson, Trey McDaniel and Avery Miller.
Platte Valley 28 King City 11
Platte Valley pounded out 23 hits with Brandon McQueen posting a team-high five in six at bats, driving in a run and scoring three times. Wyatt Miller blasted two home runs among four hits, drove in seven and scored five runs. Memphis Billy also had four hits, drove in two and scored four times.
Matt Jermain, Tyler Vongkhamchanh, Landon Weiderholt and Lane Acklin all added two hits each with Vaongkhamchanh driving in three runs. Billey struck out eight in three innings of relief.
Savannah 13 Maryville 3
Cooper Loe had two hits and drove in a run, and Blake Katen also had a hit, two walks and an RBI for Maryville in the loss.
Falls City 13 Horton 0
Jaxyn Strauss and Cameron Schramm had three hits and two RBI apiece for Falls City in the dominant win. Charlie McNeely struck out 12 in a complete two-hit shutout. Kadyn Strecker also had a fine game with two hits, three RBI and two runs.