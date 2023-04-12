(KMAland) -- Savannah and King City were both winners in KMAland baseball on Wednesday. Check out the rundown below.
Savannah 15 Benton 5
Landon Noland doubled among two hits and drove in four, and Wyatt Jackson went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs to lead Savannah in the win. Zayden Snapp pitched in two hits while Sutton Snipes had two hits and three runs, Truman Bodenhausen had a single, an RBI and four runs and Ethan Dudeck threw six innings and struck out five to get the win.
King City 8 Maysville 4
Graham Medsker went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored to lift King City to the win. Ryder Sample added three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Landan Jackson posted two hits, an RBI and a run for the Wildkats. Chase Moss threw five two-hit innings, struck out nine and gave up just two earned runs to get the win.