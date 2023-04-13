(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port and Platte Valley (MO) all scored wins behind their offense, Nodaway Valley won on a walk-off and Nebraska City and Auburn were other KMAland baseball winners on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
East Atchison 27 North Nodaway 7
Cameron Oswald was 3-for-3 with two doubles, seven RBI and four runs to lead East Atchison in the dominant win. Trent Kingery pitched in a pair of hits, including a triple, drove in five and had two runs scored. Owen DeRosier had a hit, four RBI and two runs, Tate Johnson tallied a hit, three RBI and four runs and Braden Graves finished with a hit, two RBI and four runs for the Wolves. Zack Stevens struck out six in three innings to get the win.
North Nodaway’s Brice Trimble and Blaine Clements had one hit and two RBI each in the loss.
Rock Port 21 Osborn-Stewartsville 11
Rock Port had 13 hits and took seven walks in the win. Tyler Cook had three hits, two RBI and four runs, and Corbyn Jakub added three hits, two RBI and two runs for the Blue Jays. Aidan Burke pitched in two hits, an RBI and four runs, and Zane Cook finished with two hits and three RBI of his own in the dominant win.
Nodaway Valley 3 South Holt 2
Nodaway Valley walked off with a win on a pickoff attempt gone bad by South Holt. Preston Jenkins had a hit and scored twice, and Lane Larabee added five innings with five strikeouts on the mound. Blake Bohannon struck out four in two frames to get the win.
Cole Medsker had two hits and two walks, and Kendall Noland tripled and scored for South Holt. Hayes Weller also had a run-scoring hit and tossed 4 2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts. Medsker pitched the final two innings with seven strikeouts.
Platte Valley 19 DeKalb 0
Platte Valley scored 18 runs in the first inning, finishing the game with 17 hits. Landon Weiderholt had three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Wyatt Miller pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs. Brandon McQueen, Matt Jermain, Justin Miller and Lane Acklin all had two hits each, Jermain drove in three and Acklin had two RBI.
Smithville 10 Savannah 5
Landon Noland doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, and Zayden Snapp had a hit and a run scored for Savannah in the loss. Cooper Swan had five strikeouts in five innings on the bump for the Savages.
Albany 11 Pattonsburg 0
Jerrid Bunten had a three-run double while the Warriors took advantage of nine walks and six Pattonsburg errors in the win. Kemper Cline threw a five-inning shutout with seven strikeouts and just one walk.
North Harrison 8 King City 7
King City rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up short. Graham Medsker posted a hit and two RBI, and Maddox Farmer had a team-best two hits for King City. Medsker went 4 1/3 innings and struck out 10, allowing five unearned runs.
St. Joseph Christian 12 North Andrew 0
Hayden Ecker had a two-hit game for North Andrew.
Nebraska City 10 Ralston 8 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Zac Hawley homered, drove in one and scored twice, and Trent Kingery posted three hits and an RBI for Nebraska City in the win. Cael Kreifel, Keston Holman, Sloan Pelican and Colton Snyder totaled two hits each while Kreifel, Pelican and Snyder drove in two runs apiece. Kreifel pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out 12 and gave up just one earned run to get the win.
Auburn 5 Falls City 1
Austin Lavigne had two hits and three RBI, and Travon Shaw and Braden Gerdes each had two hits for Auburn in the win. Jackson Warner went all seven innings, struck out six and gave up one unearned run on five hits.
Kyler Frederick had two hits and drove in one run for Falls City in the loss. Alijah Hernandez tossed four innings of relief and struck out five for the Tigers.