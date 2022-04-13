KMAland Baseball

(Beatrice) -- Nebraska City lost 13-7 to Beatrice in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.

The Pioneers struck first with three runs, but Beatrice scored the next seven. Nebraska City cut the deficit in half with a two-run fourth, but they allowed two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.

Cael Kreifel doubled among three hits while Sloan Pelican bashed a home run among two and drove in three runs. Zach Tesarek pitched in a home run with two RBI and two runs for the Nebraska City offense.

