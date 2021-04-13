KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- West Nodaway edged Stewartsville, South Holt walked off on East Atchison and Trenton won a shootout with North Andrew in Tuesday's KMAland baseball action. 

MO: South Holt 8 East Atchison 7 

Drew Quinlin scored a walkoff run for the Spartans in the extra-inning victory.

MO: West Nodaway 9 Stewartsville-Osborn 6

The Rockets scored seven runs in the first inning to claim the victory. Hunter Dawson had two hits and scored twice. Michael Cook also scored twice. 

MO: Savannah 7 Maryville 1

Connor Drake struck out three batters in the loss. Adam Patton, Connor Weiss and Kade Wilmes each had one hit. 

NE: Lincoln Christian 8 Auburn 1 

Brad Hall fanned four batters in the loss. 

