(KMAland) -- West Nodaway edged Stewartsville, South Holt walked off on East Atchison and Trenton won a shootout with North Andrew in Tuesday's KMAland baseball action.
MO: South Holt 8 East Atchison 7
Drew Quinlin scored a walkoff run for the Spartans in the extra-inning victory.
MO: West Nodaway 9 Stewartsville-Osborn 6
The Rockets scored seven runs in the first inning to claim the victory. Hunter Dawson had two hits and scored twice. Michael Cook also scored twice.
MO: Savannah 7 Maryville 1
Connor Drake struck out three batters in the loss. Adam Patton, Connor Weiss and Kade Wilmes each had one hit.
NE: Lincoln Christian 8 Auburn 1
Brad Hall fanned four batters in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Savannah 7 Maryville 1
South Holt 8 East Atchison 7
West Nodaway 9 Stewartsville-Osborn 6
Platte Valley 5 Northeast Nodaway 3
Trenton 14 North Andrew 10
Platte Valley 5 Fort Calhoun 4
Lincoln Christian 8 Auburn 1
Plattsmouth 13 Nebraska City 1