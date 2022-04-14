(KMAland) -- East Atchison rolled, Rock Port won another, Platte Valley handled business, Auburn swept Falls City and Plattsmouth was a winner in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
East Atchison 17 North Nodaway 4
East Atchison pounded out 15 hits in the dominant win. Josh Smith had a home run among three hits and drove in four runs while Owen DeRosier singled, doubled, drove in five and scored twice. Alex Erickson chipped in a double among two hits, drove in two and scored two times, and Jarrett Spinnato and Carter Holecek also had two safeties each for the Wolves. Erickson was the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
North Nodaway had just two hits on the evening, including an RBI single from Damian Daily. Darron Bix also hit safely, and Preston Hansen walked three times and scored twice.
Rock Port 12 Osborn/Stewartsville 2
Ozey Hurst had a big game for Rock Port, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI, while Tyler Cook added a double among two hits and drove in two. Micah Makings pitched in a double, two RBI and two runs. Jarrett Hunter allowed zero hits in five innings, striking out six.
South Holt 6 Nodaway Valley (MO) 0
Kendall Noland struck out 10 in four three-hit innings, and Jayce Jackson followed with three hitless frames for South Holt. Garrett Guyer had one hit and drove in two, and Noland added a hit, a walk and three runs for the Knights.
Hunter Dawson threw all six innings for Nodaway Valley, posting 11 strikeouts. Preston Jenkins, Mason Chitwood and Blake Bohannon all had one hit each for the Thunder.
Platte Valley (MO) 13 DeKalb 1
Memphis Billey struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in four innings to lift Platte Valley. Billey also had two hits and two RBI, and Landon Weiderholt pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Auburn 3 Falls City 1 (Game 1)
Braden Gerdes had three hits, an RBI and a run, and Travon Shaw struck out nine in a complete game for Auburn in the win. Levi Boellstorff added a hit and two RBI in the Bulldogs win.
Jon Craig led the way for Falls City on offense with two hits. Carson Bredemeier pitched all seven innings, struck out four and gave up just two earned runs.
Auburn 9 Falls City 6 (Game 2)
Auburn scored the final six runs of the game, including three in the seventh inning. Travon Shaw led the Bulldogs offense with three hits, three runs and an RBI, and Braden Gerdes had two hits and two RBI. Austin Lavigne drove in two on one hit, and Levi Boellstorff pitched in two hits of his own. Landon Casey tossed three shutout innings, struck out six and was credited with the win.
Kadyn Strecker led Falls City offensively with two hits and two runs, and Carson Bredemeier finished with a double, an RBI and two runs. Jaxyn Strauss threw six innings for the Tigers, struck out four and allowed just one earned run.
Ralston 9 Nebraska City 8 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Ralston used a five-run fifth and a walk-off bottom of the seventh to pick up the win. Sloan Pelican went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI to lead Nebraska City on offense while Zach Tesarek, Cael Kreifel and Colton Snyder pitched in two hits each. Kreifel drove in two runs while Tesarek threw five innings with five strikeouts.
Plattsmouth 8 Platteview 6 (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Plattsmouth closed out the Trailblazer Conference Tournament with a consolation win behind two-hit nights from Sam Campin, TJ Fitzpatrick, Gage Olsen and Evan Miller. Olsen drove in two, Fitzpatrick scored three runs and Campin and Miller each scored twice. Drew Iverson struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings before Campin went the final 1 2/3 innings to get the win.