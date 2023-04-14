(KMAland) -- Albany won a thriller, Platte Valley’s defense did its thing again in a win and Maryville held off Lafayette.
Northland Christian 11 East Atchison 0
Braden Graves had two hits for East Atchison in the loss, including a double. Owen DeRosier and Cam Oswald also accounted for hits.
Albany 6 Polo 5
No Stats Reported
Platte Valley 3 Pattonsburg 0
No Stats Reported
Maysville 12 Northeast Nodaway 3
Dylan McIntyre managed two hits and tripled in the loss while Elias Alarcon tripled and drove in a run. Grant McIntyre had one hit and drove in a run. Carter Chapman doubled and scored a run.
Maryville 8 Lafayette 4
Cooper Loe had three hits, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Don Allen had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Cooper Gastler, Canon Creason and Adam Patton each had one hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Blake Katen accounted for two hits, Peyton McCollum had one hit and scored a run and Drew Burns had one hit and plated another. Loe was the winning pitcher while Patton tossed 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits.
Fort Calhoun 8 Louisville-Weeping Water 7
Gus McGill had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Brennan DeMike had three hits, tripled and scored a run. Brayden Harms had one hit and scored two runs, and Cole Essary had one RBI. Lucas Kozeny accounted for three hits, including a triple. Landon Voss struck out six in the loss while DeMike sent down four.