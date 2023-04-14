KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Albany won a thriller, Platte Valley’s defense did its thing again in a win and Maryville held off Lafayette.

Northland Christian 11 East Atchison 0

Braden Graves had two hits for East Atchison in the loss, including a double. Owen DeRosier and Cam Oswald also accounted for hits.

Albany 6 Polo 5

No Stats Reported

Platte Valley 3 Pattonsburg 0

No Stats Reported

Maysville 12 Northeast Nodaway 3

Dylan McIntyre managed two hits and tripled in the loss while Elias Alarcon tripled and drove in a run. Grant McIntyre had one hit and drove in a run. Carter Chapman doubled and scored a run.

Maryville 8 Lafayette 4

Cooper Loe had three hits, doubled, drove in a run and scored twice. Don Allen had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Cooper Gastler, Canon Creason and Adam Patton each had one hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Blake Katen accounted for two hits, Peyton McCollum had one hit and scored a run and Drew Burns had one hit and plated another. Loe was the winning pitcher while Patton tossed 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits.

Fort Calhoun 8 Louisville-Weeping Water 7

Gus McGill had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Brennan DeMike had three hits, tripled and scored a run. Brayden Harms had one hit and scored two runs, and Cole Essary had one RBI. Lucas Kozeny accounted for three hits, including a triple. Landon Voss struck out six in the loss while DeMike sent down four. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.