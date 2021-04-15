(KMAland) -- Maryville won a conference game behind a brilliant pitching performance, and Plattsmouth reached the finals of the Trail Blazer Conference Tournament in Thursday's KMAland baseball action.
MO: Maryville 10 Cameron 0
Trey Houchin tossed a six-inning one-hit gem and struck out 11. Connor Weiss sparked the bats with two RBIs on two hits.
NE: Plattsmouth 6 Beatrice 0
Adam Egger tossed a 10-strikeout, one-hitter to send the Blue Devils into the finals of the Trail Blazer Conference Tournament.
NE: Platteview 5 Nebraska City 4
The Pioneers fell in the consolations of the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Colton Snyder drove in two runs. Clay Stovall struck out five. Hayden Coyle fanned four.
NE: Falls City 9 Auburn 2
Charlie McNeely drove in two on two hits for Falls City. Caden Dunkhas was patient at the plate and drew three walk. Tye Ommert struck out five for Auburn in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (4/15)
Maryville 10 Cameron 0
Platte Valley 6 King City 2
St. Joe Christian 15 North Andrew 0
Plattsmouth 6 Beatrice 0 --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal
Platteview 5 Nebraska City 4 --- Trailblazer Conference Tournament Consolation
Falls City 9 Auburn 2
Branched Oak 11 Platte Valley 10