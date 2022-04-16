(KMAland) -- Platte Valley won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots opened their day with a 10-3 win over Fort Calhoun in the semifinals and capped their tournament with a 10-0 win over Arlington in the finals.
Semifinal: Platte Valley 10 Fort Calhoun 3
Hayden Lewis and Maxwell Bendler both had two hits and drove in a run while Caleb Daniell doubled, and Logan Sobota scored twice. Emrick Hegwood collected the win after allowing just one earned run on five hits and striking out three in seven innings.
Final: Platte Valley 10 Arlington 0