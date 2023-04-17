(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (NE) won the NCC Tournament, Savannah moved on in the Pony Express Tournament and Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley (MO), Plattsmouth and Auburn picked up wins of their own on Monday in KMAland baseball.
Rock Port 16 North Nodaway 6
Corbyn Jakub singled, doubled, drove in four and scored twice to lift Rock Port to the win. Tayden Cook added two hits and three RBI, and Ozey Hurst also had a two-hit game with two runs and an RBI. Tyler Cook and Tayden Cook combined on the five-inning pitching performance with each striking out three.
North Nodaway’s Preston Hansen had a hit and drove in two in the loss.
South Holt 7 Northeast Nodaway 2
Hayes Weller went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Tylynn Prussman pitched in two hits and an RBI for South Holt in the win. Jayce Jackson added a hit and two RBI. Weller threw six innings, struck out 11 and gave up one unearned run on three hits to get the win.
Brayden Stevens had a hit and scored a run for Northeast Nodaway. Tyler New and Landon Wilmes also hit safely with New driving in one run.
Platte Valley (MO) 8 Osborn-Stewartsville 0
Landon Weiderholt had three hits and scored a run for Platte Valley (MO) in the shutout win. Wyatt Miller threw the first four innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one hit. Brandon McQueen and Memphis Bliley combined on the final three innings and struck out two apiece.
Nodaway Valley 15 DeKalb 0
Lane Larabee and Preston Jenkins had three hits apiece while Cooper Snodderly, Kayden Conn and Tyler Gray all finished with two hits for Nodaway Valley in the shutout win. Jenkins and Gray drove in three runs, and Garrett Carpenter brought in two. Larabee, Conn and Jenkins scored three runs each, and Conn, Jenkins, Blake Bohannon and Wyatt Wakely combined on a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and just two walks.
Smithville 3 Maryville 0 (Pony Express Tournament)
Maryville managed just one hit and four baserunners. Canon Creason had the only hit for the Spoofhounds, which struggled to provide run support behind Blake Katen and Peyton McCollum. Katen went four innings, struck out four and gave up just two hits.
Savannah 11 Lincoln College Prep 1 (Pony Express Tournament)
Truman Bodenhausen tripled among three hits and scored twice while Landon Noland went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the Savannah win. Parker Brayley added a double among three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Cash Porter doubled, singled and drove in three. Zayden Snapp tallied two hits and two RBI, and it all came behind Ashton Kincaid, who went five innings, struck out three and gave up one run on four hits.
East Buchanan 12 King City 2
No stats reported.
Plattsmouth 5 Malcolm 2
Gage Olsen had two hits and scored twice, and Drew Iverson and Eli Horner added run-scoring hits for Plattsmouth in the win. Drew Iverson went all seven innings, struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits.
Auburn 22 Omaha Benson 2
Auburn had 12 hits and 10 walks in the dominant win. Logan Sierks went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Eli Albury added two hits, three RBI and four runs in the win for the Bulldogs. Christian Gage also had a hit, three RBI and two runs, and Rylan Boellstorff pitched in a hit, three RBI and three runs. Travon Shaw threw all five innings for Auburn, striking out 12 and giving up just two runs on two hits.
Platte Valley (NE) 10 Raymond Central 0 (Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament)
Cade Bridges struck out 10 and threw a six-inning no-hitter for Platte Valley. Bridges also had a double among three hits while Timmy Hunt pitched in three hits and three RBI. Logan Sobota had two hits, and Cody Pluta singled, walked twice and scored three times in the dominant victory.
Platte Valley (NE) 3 Fort Calhoun 1 (Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament Championship)
Dawson Thies tossed a gem with 12 strikeouts and just one run allowed on three hits over seven innings. Caleb Daniell had two hits and scored once, and Logan Sobota, Aidan Washburn and Timmy Hunt all had one RBI each for Platte Valley, which clinched the NCC championship.