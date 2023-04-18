(KMAland) -- Falls City edged East Atchison, Nebraska City nipped Norris, Savannah walked off with a win and Albany and Plattsmouth rolled to victory in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Falls City 7 East Atchison 6
Jaxyn Strauss, Blakley Sells and Alijah Hernandez all had three hits for Falls City in the high-scoring win. Sells doubled among his three hits and drove in three runs. Kadyn Strecker and Tallan Zimmerman had two hits apiece. Gavin Bauer threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out six to get the win, and Hernandez got the final five outs for the save.
Cameron Oswald topped East Atchison on offense with two hits and two RBI. Alex Erickson worked 5 2/3 innings in the defeat.
Albany 7 Nodaway Valley 2
Jerrid Bunten had a home run among two hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Truman Runnels pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI. Kole Emerson also had a double and drove in two for the Warriors. Kemper Cline struck out 10 in four innings, allowing just one run on three hits to get the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Kayden Conn was 3-for-4 to lead the Thunder offense. Lane Larabee hit a solo home run for his one hit on the night. He also struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.
Stewartsville-Osborn 15 Northeast Nodaway 10
Grant McIntyre was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to lead Northeast Nodaway in the high-scoring loss. Landon Wilmes, Brayden Stevens and Carter Chapman all added two hits, and Chapman drove in two runs.
Benton 4 Maryville 2 (at Pony Express Tournament)
Maryville had four hits, including two and an RBI from Adam Patton. Cooper Loe took the tough-luck loss, working a complete game with three strikeouts.
Savannah 7 Chillicothe 6 (at Pony Express Tournament)
Parker Brayley delivered an RBI walk-off hit to lift Savannah to the win, completing a five-run comeback. Brayley, Truman Bodenhausen and Landon Noland all had two hits each with Noland and Brayley each driving in two runs. Ethan Dudeck threw six innings and struck out 10 while Bodenhausen relieved him for the seventh and is the winning pitcher.
North Platte 18 North Andrew 2
No stats reported.
Nebraska City 3 Norris 2
Keston Holman tossed a gem, striking out eight in a complete game effort while giving up two unearned runs. Trent Kingery topped the offense with a hit and drove in two runs, scoring Holman and Sloan Pelican, who both had one hit.
Plattsmouth 12 Louisville-Weeping Water 5
Drew Iverson went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs while Eli Horner added two doubles among three hits and drove in two. Clayton Mayfield posted two hits and drove in one, and Gage Olsen pitched in one hit, two RBI and two runs. Olsen also threw 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
Lucas Kozeny and Dayton Carlson had two hits apiece for Louisville-Weeping Water.
Wahoo 2 Platte Valley (NE) 1
No stats reported.