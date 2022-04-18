(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys came back from down nine to win in nine, Auburn rolled to a victory and more from Monday in KMAland baseball.
Savannah 8 Maryville 6 (Benton Tournament)
Canon Creason, Cooper Loe, Don Allen and Spencer Scott all had one hit and one RBI each for the Spoofhounds, which scored five of their six runs in the sixth inning. Adam Patton threw three innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five.
Maryville 10 Chillicothe 9 — 9 inn (Benton Tournament)
Maryville came back from a 9-0 deficit to win 10-9 in the ninth inning on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Blake Katen. Connor Drake added a double among two hits and drove in four while Adam Patton had three hits, scored three runs and walked twice. Katen and Boston Hageman also drove in two runs each. Katen threw a clean ninth inning, striking out two, to pick up the win.
Malcolm 9 Plattsmouth 0
Sam Campin and Gage Olsen had two hits each for Plattsmouth in the shutout defeat. Campin tossed four innings and struck out five.
Bellevue East 10 Nebraska City 3
Colton Snyder had a double among three hits and scored all three of Nebraska City’s runs in the loss. Nolan Beccard added a hit and drove in three. Hayden Coyle went five innings and struck out three for the Pioneers.
Auburn 24 Omaha Benson 1
Auburn scored nine in the first and 14 in the second on their way to the dominant win. Wyatt Hauptmann finished with two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Kellen Moody with 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs for the Bulldogs. Eli Albury chipped in two hits, three RBI and three runs, Austin Lavigne had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Travon Shaw and Levi Boellstorff had one hit and two RBI apiece. Albury threw two one-hit innings with three strikeouts, and Owen Hall struck out five in three innings.