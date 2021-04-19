(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway edged past Albany while Maryville fell to Lafayette on Monday in KMAland baseball action.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 2 Albany 1
Dylan McIntyre had two hits and scored twice, and Chace Atkins drove in two runs to lead Northeast Nodaway. Auston Pride threw all seven innings, striking out seven and allowing just one unearned run on four hits.
MO: Lafayette 9 Maryville 1
Caleb Kreizinger had one hit and scored the lone Maryville run in the defeat.
