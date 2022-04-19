(KMAland) -- Cameron Oswald came through for East Atchison, Rock Port outslugged North Nodaway, NE Nodaway walked off to stay unbeaten, Kayden Conn tossed a gem and Auburn was a walk-off winner among KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
East Atchison 6 Falls City 4
Cameron Oswald drove in the go-ahead run, scoring Alex Erickson, in the top of the seventh to lift East Atchison to the win. Oswald had two hits and threw the first three innings before Aaron Schlueter struck out eight in four shutout frames to get the win. Erickson added two hits and an RBI for the Wolves.
Jaxyn Strauss had two hits and an RBI, and Jon Craig added a single and two RBI for Falls City. Charlie McNeely struck out six in five three-hit innings.
Rock Port 14 North Nodaway 10
Aidan Burke and Colten Stevens each hit home runs for Rock Port in the win. Burke added a double, drove in six and scored three times while Stevens, Brogan Krutz and Cade Makings all drove in two runs apiece. Krutz threw four innings to get the win, and Ozey Hurst got the final four outs — three on strikeouts — for the save.
Aydan Blackford doubled, homered and drove in four to lead North Nodaway. Ethan Fry added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Preston Hansen pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run.
Northeast Nodaway 4 South Holt 3
Northeast Nodaway scored two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to walk-off a winner in comeback fashion. The walk-off came on a bases loaded walk to Auston Pride, who finished with two hits. Lane Dack added two hits while Dylan McIntyre was the winning pitcher with 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.
Hayes Weller had two hits for South Holt in the defeat. Jayce Jackson, Kendall Noland and Gannon Phelan all drove in one run each, and Weller threw 6 1/3 strong innings with five strikeouts.
Nodaway Valley 3 DeKalb 0
Kayden Conn struck out seven and scattered five hits in a complete game shutout for Nodaway Valley in the win. Mason Chitwood added two singles and two RBI, and Garrett Carpenter also had a hit and an RBI for the Thunder.
Platte Valley (MO) 13 Osborn/Stewartsville 0
Matt Jermain had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Tyler Vongkhamchanh had two hits and two RBI of his own for Platte Valley. Memphis Billey and Wyatt Miller added one hit and two RBI apiece. Jermain threw five shutout innings and struck out seven to get the win.
Norris 14 Nebraska City 4
Cael Kreifel and Colton Snyder each had one hit and one RBI for Nebraska City in the loss. Sloan Pelican also drove in a run, and Ryan Bohling went 1-for-1 with a run scored.
Auburn 6 Omaha North 5
Braden Gerdes delivered the walk-off hit to lift Auburn to the win. Gerdes finished with three hits while Travon Shaw smacked a grand slam, Austin Lavigne had a double among three hits and scored twice and Eli Albury added two hits and an RBI. Landon Casey threw six innings and struck out three, and Lavigne tossed the seventh to get the win.
Platte Valley (NE) 3 Wahoo 2
Sam Peterson had two hits and drove in a run, and Carter Washburn added an RBI hit of his own in the Platte Valley win. Cade Bridges was brilliant on the mound with 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed in five innings of work.