(KMAland) -- Savannah scored five runs in the top of the 14th to win the Pony Express Tournament championship in marathon fashion on Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
Savannah 12 Smithville 7 — 14 inn
Savannah scored five runs in the top of the 14th to win the Pony Express Tournament in a back-and-forth marathon with Smithville. The Savages got five hits, an RBI and two runs from Landon Noland, who also walked twice. Sutton Snipes added three hits, and Wyatt Jackson, Parker Brayley, Zayden Snapp and Ashton Kincaid all pitched in two hits apiece.
On the mound, Cooper Swan and Brayley threw four innings each before Snapp went one frame and Jackson tossed the final five to get the win. Jackson allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out four.