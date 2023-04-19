Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.