(KMAland) -- Maryvlle went 2-0 at the South Harrison tournament while Platte Valley (NE) and East Atchison went 1-1 in Saturday's KMAland baseball action.
East Atchison 16 North Nodaway 0
Josh Smith had three hits and three RBI while Jarrett Spinnato also pushed in three runs, doing so on two hits, including a double. Blake Simmons smacked three hits, drove in two and scored three runs while Carter Holocek added two hits, two RBI and scored twice, and Cory Stevens posted two hits and plated a run. Zack Stevens earned the win, striking out five on two hits in three innings.
Princeton 14 East Atchison 4
Carter Holocek and Owen DeRosier plated runs for East Atchison, and Holocek had two hits. Bo Graves led East Atchison’s offense with three hits.
Platte Valley (NE) 11 Grand Island 1
Timmy Hunt picked up the win on the mound, scattering five hits and one earned run while striking out six in six innings. Hayden Lewis, Maxwell Bendler and Carter Washburn posted multi-hit games, and Braxton Wentworth doubled.
South Harrison Tournament
Maryville 10 Plattsburg 1
Connor Drake had three hits, two RBI and scored a run at the plate while also striking out seven batters on one hit in 3 ⅔ innings. Cooper Loe recorded two hits and four RBI, Adam Patton had two hits, one RBI and scored once, and Boston Hageman contributed one hit, two RBI and scored a run.
Maryville 11 South Harrison 6
Adam Patton homered, had three hits and drove in five runs while Connor Drake sent in four runs on two hits, and Canon Creason had three hits. Peyton McCollum tossed five innings, striking out 10 on four hits and three earned runs.
Other Area Scores
Princeton 19 North Nodaway 3
Elkhorn North 6 Platte Valley 0