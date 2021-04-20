(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Plattsmouth and Platte Valley (NE) were all winners in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
MO: East Atchison 23 DeKalb 4
Cameron Oswald had two doubles, drove in four and scored three times for East Atchison in the win. Carter Holecek added a pair of hits, four RBI and three runs of his own.
Aaron Schlueter and Cory Stevens added two hits apiece, and Braden Graves and Josh Smith drove in two each for the Wolves.
NE: Norris 14 Nebraska City 2
Colton Snyder and Cameron Elshire each drove in runs while Bayler Poston posted a two-hit game and scored once for Nebraska City.
NE: Omaha South 12 Auburn 5
Brad Hall had two hits and two RBI for Auburn in the defeat. Brody Darnell added a pair of hits, and Austin Lavigne and Kael Clark drove in one run each.
NE: Plattsmouth 6 Waverly 5 — 8 inn
TJ Fitzpatrick delivered a walk-off single for Plattsmouth in the victory. Drew Iverson added two hits and an RBI, and Fitzpatrick drove in two runs for the game. Adam Eggert worked two innings in relief, striking out five, to get the win.
NE: Platte Valley 24 Wahoo 11
Hayden Lewis went 3-for-4 with three home runs, five RBI, five runs scored and two walks to lead Platte Valley in the win. Nick Carroll added two hits and four RBI, and Jake Butler pitched in three hits and three RBI.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
North Nodaway at West Nodaway
