(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) moved to 7-2 with a win while Gross Catholic’s offense was too much for Plattsmouth on Wednesday.
Gross Catholic 10 Plattsmouth 1
Sam Campin scored the only run for the Blue Devils while TJ Fitzpatrick had two singles, and Evan Miller also recorded a hit.
Nodaway Valley 13 Albany 7
Kayden Conn posted a 3-for-3 performance with three RBI while Hunter Dawson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Mason Chitwood added two hits and scored twice while also driving in a run. Preston Jenkins, Garrett Carpenter and Blake Bohannon also accounted for RBIs for the Thunder.
Dawson took the win after tossing four innings of no-hit baseball with six strikeouts. Layne Larabee added five strikeouts.