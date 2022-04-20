Nodaway Valley Thunder
Photo: Nodaway-Holt

(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) moved to 7-2 with a win while Gross Catholic’s offense was too much for Plattsmouth on Wednesday.

Gross Catholic 10 Plattsmouth 1

Sam Campin scored the only run for the Blue Devils while TJ Fitzpatrick had two singles, and Evan Miller also recorded a hit.

Nodaway Valley 13 Albany 7

Kayden Conn posted a 3-for-3 performance with three RBI while Hunter Dawson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Mason Chitwood added two hits and scored twice while also driving in a run. Preston Jenkins, Garrett Carpenter and Blake Bohannon also accounted for RBIs for the Thunder. 

Dawson took the win after tossing four innings of no-hit baseball with six strikeouts. Layne Larabee added five strikeouts.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.