(KMAland) -- Rock Port stopped Albany’s win streak, Plattsmouth was a winner over Nebraska City and Auburn and Falls City both lost in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Rock Port 6 Albany 1
Corbyn Jakub topped Rock Port with two hits, two walks and two runs, and Tayden Cook pitched in two hits and scored a run for the Blue Jays, which stopped a six-game Albany win streak. Phillip Herron posted a hit and drove in two. Jarrett Hunter threw all seven innings, struck out seven and gave up just one run on two hits.
Truman Runnels and Jerrid Bunten had one hit each for Albany. Braden Landuyt tossed 4 1/3 innings for the Warriors.
Plattsmouth 10 Nebraska City 4
Ethan Weber and TJ Fitzpatrick had three hits each while Eli Horner tripled among two hits and scored twice. Fitzpatrick posted a team-high two RBI behind Gabe Villamonte, who threw all seven innings and struck out seven to get the win.
Sloan Pelican topped Nebraska City on offense with three hits while Sam Rovetto added two hits and two RBI and Zac Hawley posted two hits of his own.
Platteview 11 Auburn 7
Eli Albury had two hits, drove in one and scored three times for Auburn in the loss. Christian Gage added a hit and two RBI, and Braden Gerdes struck out six in five innings pitched for the Bulldogs.
Hiawatha KS 11 Falls City 7
Kadyn Strecker, Jon Craig and Orion Cattrell had two hits each for Falls City in the loss. Alijah Hernandez had a hit and two RBI, and Jaxyn Strauss drove in one and score twice for the Tigers.