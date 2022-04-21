(KMAland) -- Rock Port won a slugfest, South Holt put up 17 runs in a win, Maryville edged Benton, Nebraska City picked up a pitcher’s duel, Platte Valley (NE) beat an unbeaten and Falls City rolled in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Bishop LeBlond 19 East Atchison 3
Bishop LeBlond scored early and often to down the Wolves. Josh Smith had two hits and drove in a run while Braden Graves doubled and scored. Carter Holecek and Alex Erickson also had one hit each for East Atchison.
Rock Port 18 Albany 16
Rock Port outslugged Albany, finishing with 11 hits and 12 walks offensively. Corbyn Jakub went 3-for-3 with two walks, four runs and an RBI, and Zane Cook, Ozey Hurst and Phillip Herron all had two hits each for the Blue Jays. Cook drove in four runs, and Aidan Burke posted a hit with two RBI and two runs. Hurst struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
South Holt 17 North Andrew 9
South Holt put up three in the first and added eight in the second on their way to the win. Cole Medsker had three hits and scored four runs, and Gannon Phelan added a double among three hits with three RBI and four runs. Kendall Noland and Tylynn Prussman pitched in two hits and two RBI apiece, and Kale Kerns had three hits and two RBI.
North Andrew’s Jarom Russo, Collin Patterson and Trey McDaniel had three hits each, and Patterson drove in three runs. Braxon Linville and McDaniel added two RBI apiece.
Maryville 6 Benton 4
Cooper Loe went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Cooper Gastler added two hits and an RBI for Maryville in the win. Spencer Scott, Blake Katen, Connor Drake and Don Allen also drove in one run, and Adam Patton went 4 1/3 innings to get the win.
Nebraska City 1 Plattsmouth 0 (8 inn)
Colton Snyder hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to lift Nebraska City to the win. Cael Kreifel and Sloan Pelican had two hits each, and Keston Holman threw seven innings with 13 strikeouts. Pelican tossed the eighth to get the win.
Drew Iverson took the tough-luck loss for Plattsmouth, striking out 18 in 7 1/3 innings. Evan Miller had two hits to lead the Blue Devils offense.
Platteview 10 Auburn 5
Austin Lavigne and Eli Albury had two hits each for Auburn in the loss. Braden Gerdes added two RBI, two walks and two runs, and Albury and Levi Boellstorff had one RBI apiece.Albury threw five innings and struck out two to take the loss.
Platte Valley (NE) 3 Central City 2
Platte Valley scored the final three runs of the game, and Carter Washburn delivered a walk-off RBI hit to hand Central City their first loss of the season. Washburn finished 2-for-3 with two runs and the RBI while Nick Carroll threw six innings and struck out six. Hayden Lewis pitched a clean seventh, struck out two and picked up the win.
Falls City 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 0
Jaxyn Strauss had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice and threw seven innings with 10 strikeouts in a three-hit shutout to lift Falls City to the dominant win. Cameron Schramm went 2-for-3 with three RBI, two walks and two runs, and Charlie McNeely had one hit and two RBI.
Hunter Dawson led Nodaway Valley with two hits and a walk, and Kayden Conn also hit safely.