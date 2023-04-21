(KMAland) -- South Holt, Northeast Nodaway, Albany and Nebraska City were all victorious in KMAland baseball on Friday.
South Holt 10 King City 7 — 8 inn
South Holt used a four-run top of the eighth inning to hold off King City, which forced extra innings with a game-tying run in the seventh. Kendall Noland doubled, homered, drove in four and scored three times to lead the Knights. Hayes Weller, Cole Medsker and Trace Milne all had two hits apiece, and Milne drove in two runs. Medsker went five innings of relief, striking out 10 to get the win.
Graham Medsker had a big night for King City a home run among two hits and drove in four. Ryder Sample and Devin Karr also had two hits and two runs scored for the Wildkats.
Northeast Nodaway 6 St. Joseph Christian 3
Dylan McIntyre went 4-for-4 with a run scored, and Brayden Stevens added three hits, an RBI and a run to lead Northeast Nodaway. McIntyre and Stevens also combined on the pitching effort, striking out four and allowing just two earned runs.
Albany 11 East Harrison 1
Daulton Worrell and Chase Cline had two hits and two RBI each, and Truman Runnels added a hit and two RBI for Albany in the victory. Kole Emerson was the winning pitcher with four shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.
Nebraska City 15 Blair 8
Nebraskas City had 19 hits in the game, including six from Sloan Pelican, who drove in four on two doubles and four singles. Keston Holman posted three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Cael Kreifel pitched in three hits and two RBI. Trent Kingery also had a three-hit night, and Jackson Kriefel and Zac Hawley had two RBI and one hit each.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 15 Louisville-Weeping Water 1
Nash Sorensen, Dayton Carlson, Landon Voss and Gus McGill all had one hit each for Louisville-Weeping Water.