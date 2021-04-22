(KMAland) -- A walk-off home run for Auburn, a tight victory for Plattsmouth, a no-hitter for Falls City and other wins for South Holt, Platte Valley (MO and NE), Maryville and more in a busy Thursday of KMAland baseball.
MO: Bishop LeBlond 6 East Atchison 1
Cameron Oswald and Cory Stevens had two hits each for East Atchison in the defeat.
MO/NE: Falls City 6 West Nodaway 0
Jaxyn Strauss struck out 15 in six no-hit innings to lead Falls City in the win.Strauss also had two hits and two RBI, and Kyler Frederick finished with two hits and one RBI.
MO: Maryville 5 Benton 4 — 8 inn
Connor Weiss had two hits and singled in the go-ahead and winning run in the eighth to lift Maryville. Adam Patton added a double and two RBI and threw five shutout innings in relief to get the win.
NE: Auburn 11 Platteview 9
Travon Shaw capped a four-run seventh inning with a two-run walk-off home run for Auburn. Shaw finished with two hits and four RBI, and Brody Darnell added three hits and three runs scored. Austin Lavigne chipped in two hits of his own.
NE: Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0
Clyde Hinton and Adam Eggert combined on a three-hit shutout to lift Plattsmouth. Trent Elshire led the Blue Devils offense with two hits.
Sloan Pelican, Zach Tesarek and Bayler Poston hit safely for Nebraska City. Clay Stovall struck out 10 and allowed one unearned run on two hits to take the tough-luck loss.
NE: Platte Valley 21 Central City 18
Platte Valley pounded out 20 hits in the win, including a five-hit game from Tyson Lewis, who had two doubles, a triple, five RBI and four runs scored. Nick Carroll added three hits and five RBI, and Hayden Lewis tallied three hits, three runs and two RBI.
