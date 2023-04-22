(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Auburn picked up dominant wins while Falls City was also in action on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
Plattsmouth 19 Fairbury 7
Plattsmouth pounded out 12 hits, took advantage of five errors and walked nine times in the win. Eli Horner was 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs to lead the Blue Devils while Henry Lootnjer, Gage Olsen, Gabe Villamonte and Kyler Lamb all had two hits apiece. Olsen drove in three runs, and Drew Iverson and Lamb had two RBI apiece. Clayton Mayfield threw two winnings without allowing a hit and striking out three.
Raymond Central 7 Falls City 2
Jaxyn Strauss and Orion Cattrell had a hit and an RBI each for Falls City in the loss. Tallan Zimmerman added a hit ands cored once for the Tigers. Kyler Frederick threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out three.
Auburn 12 Omaha Northwest 2
Austin Lavigne had a double among two hits and drove in three to lead Auburn in the dominant win. Eli Albury and Christian Gage also had two hits apiece with Gage and Jackson Warner driving in two runs each. Travon Shaw worked all six innings for the Bulldogs, striking out five and giving up just two runs on three hits.