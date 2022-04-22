(KMAland) -- South Holt and Platte Valley (MO) were winners in Friday’s light slate of KMAland baseball action.
Check out the full rundown below.
Northland Christian 23 Rock Port 8
Jarrett Hunter, Cade Makings, Aricin Weber and Tyler Cook had one hit and one RBI apiece while Zane Cook and Ozey Hurst also had hits. Hunter doubled and Weber tripled, and Hunter took the loss but struck out two batters.
South Holt 12 King City 2
Kendall Noland had two hits, three RBI and doubled while Tylynn Prussman posted three hits, two RBI and homered. Jayce Jackson also went deep as one of his two hits and mounted three RBI. Cole Medsker and Gannon Phelan had two his each and doubled.
Noland earned the win after striking out 11 and scattering three hits on five innings.
Platte Valley 4 West Platte 1
Platte Valley put two runs in each of the first two innings. Matt Jermain had two hits and drove in a run while Memphis Bliley had two hits, homered, drove in two and scored once. Alex Mattson and Landon Weiderholt each doubled while Justin Miller had two hits and drove in a run. Bliley also picked up the win with 11 strikeouts on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Pattonsburg 3 North Andrew 2
Trey McDaniel and Ashton Erickson plated runs for the Cardinals while Jarom Russo and Collin Patterson muscled hits. Braxon Linville struck out eight batters and allowed only three hits and one earned run in the tough-luck loss.