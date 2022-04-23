(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway blanked East Atchison while Plattsmouth’s offense shined in Saturday’s KMAland baseball action.
Northeast Nodaway 5 East Atchison 0
Dylan McIntyre led Northeast Nodaway with two hits, two RBI and doubled at the plate while also tossing seven innings with two hits and 12 strikeouts. Lane Dack and Colton Swalley also posted two hits, and Ben Boswell had one hit, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Carter Holocek and Owen DeRosier had the hits for East Atchison.
Plattsmouth 18 Fairbury 4
The Blue Devils’ offense exploded for 18 runs on 11 hits. Drew Iverson doubled, scored three times, managed three hits and drove in five runs while Evan Miller had three RBI and doubled, and Gabe Villamonte drove in two runs on one hit and scored twice. Henry Lootnjer and Gage Olsen were each two-RBI performers, doing so off one and two hits, respectively.
Clayton Mayfield picked up the win with four strikeouts on just one hit in 4 1/3 innings.
Omaha Northwest 17 Auburn 4
Austin Lavigne and Landon Casey had two hits to pace Auburn’s offense while Travon Shaw drove in two runs and Braden Gerdes added one RBI. Lavigne and Gerdes doubled, and Landon Casey scored twice. Kellen Moody struck out three batters in 1 2/3 innings.
Raymond Central 14 Falls City 12
Falls City couldn’t quite overcome an 8-1 deficit to despite a seven-run sixth inning. Carson Bredemeier doubled, homered scored twice and drove in four runs while Jon Craig had one hit and three RBI for the Tigers, and Kadyn Strecker did a little bit of everything with two hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Cameron Schramm muscled two hits, and Bredemeier struck out five but allowed 11 earned runs and 17 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley (NE) 5 Mount Michael Benedictine 4
Platte Valley (NE) 9 Mount Michael Benedictine 6