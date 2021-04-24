(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State were winners in Saturday's regional college baseball action.
Northwest Missouri State (12-20, 10-16): The Bearcats were swept by Central Missouri 8-4 and 12-2. Ryan Koski drove in two in the first game and one in the second game. Peter Carlson muscled three hits on the day.
Iowa (16-11): Maryland edged Iowa 8-6. Dylan Nedved drove in three runs on two hits. Zeb Adreon, Izaya Fullard and Matthew Sosa had two hits each. Drew Irvine and Jack Guzek combined to strike out seven.
Nebraska (19-7): Nebraska split Michigan State, winning 4-0 and losing 4-2. The Huskers scored two in the fourth and the fifth. Joe Acker, Spencer Schwellenbach and Max Anderson each had RBI.
Creighton (14-7): Creighton beat Georgetown 4-2. Parker Upton, Dax Roper, Ryan Mantle and David Vilches plated the runs for the Bluejays
Missouri: (12-24, 5-12): Georgia beat Missouri 7-5. Andrew Keefer drove in two runs. Joshua Day drew two walks. Spencer Miles struck out eight batters.
Kansas State (22-16, 5-9): The Wildcats edged West Virginia 5-2. Terrence Spurlin drove in three runs. Connor McCullough had eight strikeouts.
Kansas (21-18): TCU beat Kansas 10-3. Maui Ahuna drove in two. Dylan Ditzenberger also had an RBI.
Iowa Western (37-8, 28-4): Iowa Western split with DMACC, winning 12-0 and losing 7-0.