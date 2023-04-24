(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, both Platte Valleys, NE Nodaway, King City, Plattsmouth and Auburn were all winners in KMAland baseball on a busy Monday.
East Atchison 19 DeKalb 0
No stats reported.
Rock Port 2 South Holt 1
Ozey Hurst struck out six in a complete game for Rock Port in the win. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Platte Valley (MO) 12 North Nodaway 2
Memphis Bliley hit a home run and drove in two, and Matt Jermain pitched in two hits and two RBI for Platte Valley (MO). Alex Mattson added one hit, an RBI and three runs scored, and Trevor Weir and Tucker Klamm both had one hit and two RBI each. Jermain struck out seven in three innings to get the win.
North Nodaway’s Brice Trimble had two hits and two RBI in the loss.
Northeast Nodaway 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Dylan McIntyre, Drew Dack and Boston Adwell combined on 17 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout performance for Northeast Nodaway. McIntyre added a double, triple, two RBI and four runs, and Grant McIntyre tallied two hits. Tyler New smashed a three-run home run, and Dack had two hits and scored twice for the Mustangs.
Kayden Conn and Garrett Carpenter each had one hit for Nodaway Valley.
Benton 5 Maryville 0
Cooper Loe Adam Patton and Cooper Gastler had one hit each for Maryville in the shutout loss. Blake Katen had six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in the defeat.
Savannah 10 East Buchanan 0
Landon Noland went 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Zayden Snapp added two hits and three RBI for Savannah in the shutout win. Ethan Dudeck threw all five innings, allowing just four hits while striking out eight against two walks for the Savages.
Princeton 7 Albany 6
Braden Landuyt had three hits sand drove in a run, and Kemper Cline finished with one hit and two RBI for Albany in the loss. Daulton Worrell tallied a hit, two walks and two runs.
King City 6 Pattonsburg 5
Alex Jones homered, Ryder Sample added a hit and scored twice and Graham Medsker threw 3 1/3 relief innings with five strikeouts and just one run allowed for King City in the win.
Maysville 10 North Andrew 0
No stats reported.
Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3
Sloan Pelican singled, doubled and homered and scored twice to lead Nebraska City in the loss. Trent Kingery and Zac Hawley had two hits and one RBI each for the Pioneers. Keston Holman struck out 10 in five innings, allowing three unearned runs on five hits.
Plattsmouth 7 Fort Calhoun 4
Gabe Villamonte doubled among three hits and drove in two, and Gage Olsen pitched in two hits and an RBI for Plattsmouth in the victory. Ethan Walker posted a hit, two walks and two runs, and Clayton Mayfield went six innings, struck out five and gave up just one earned run to get the win on the mound.
Auburn 15 Fairbury 5
Jackson Warner backed his pitching effort with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Travon Shaw pitched in two hits and two RBI for Auburn. Braden Gerdes, Eli Albury and Christian Gage all pitched in two hits, and Warner threw a five-inning complete game to get the win.
Bishop LeBlond 4 Falls City 2
Blakley Sells had a hit and an RBI, Jaxyn Strauss added one hit and one run and Kyler Frederick drove in one run for Falls City in the defeat. Gavin Bauer struck out nine in four innings for the Tigers.
Douglas County West 1 Louisville-Weeping Water 0 — 10 inn
Chase Savage tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings, striking out 14 and walking just one in giving up just five hits for Louisville-Weeping Water. Savage also had three hits and a walk, but the Lions could not scratch across a run in the loss.
Platte Valley (NE) 5 Crete 4
Dawson Thies went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI to lead Platte Valley in the tight win. Thies delivered the go-ahead RBI in the top of the seventh for the Patriots. Braxton Wentworth pitched in two hits and two runs, and Cade Bridges went six innings, striking out 11 to get the win. Thies tossed the seventh for the save.