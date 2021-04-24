(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth edged Fairbury in a light Saturday of KMAland baseball.
Plattsmouth 7 Fairbury 5
Adam Eggert had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Sam Campin fanned three batters in the win.
Omaha Northwest 11 Auburn 5
Brody Darnell had three hits to pace Auburn's efforts. Tye Ommert struck out five batters in 3 2/3 innings of action.
