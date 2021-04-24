Plattsmouth Blue Devils

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth edged Fairbury in a light Saturday of KMAland baseball. 

Plattsmouth 7 Fairbury 5 

Adam Eggert had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils. Sam Campin fanned three batters in the win. 

Omaha Northwest 11 Auburn 5 

Brody Darnell had three hits to pace Auburn's efforts. Tye Ommert struck out five batters in 3 2/3 innings of action. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (4/24):

Mount Michael 15 Platte Valley 6

Mount Michael 5 Platte Valley 4 

