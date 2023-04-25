(KMAland) -- Auburn snapped the Rock Port win streak, South Holt and Albany were both walk-off winners, Platte Valley (NE) won in extras and Platte Valley (MO), North Nodaway, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were also winners in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Auburn 11 Rock Port 5
Auburn snapped a five-game win streak for Rock Port in the win, getting three hits each from Austin Lavigne and Travon Shaw. Eli Albury doubled and drove in three, and Shaw had two doubles with two RBI and three runs for the Bulldogs. Rylan Boellstorff added two hits and two runs, and Kellen Moody struck out five in 3 2/3 innings.
Aidan Burke led Rock Port with two hits and two RBI, and Kayden Cook and Cade Makings both had two hits for the Blue Jays in the loss. Corbyn Jakub had seven strikeouts in three innings.
South Holt 11 Nodaway Valley 10
Kendall Noland delivered a walk-off single for South Holt in the high-scoring win. Cole Medsker led Knights offense with three home runs among four hits, drove in three and scored four times in the win. Brock Rauch also went deep, singled and drove in five runs, and Garrett Guyer also had two hits. Tylynn Prussman added one hit and two RBI.
Preston Jenkins and Tyler Gray each hit home runs for Nodaway Valley. Jenkins drove in four, Gray drove in two and Kayden Conn had two hits and two RBI for the Thunder.
Platte Valley (MO) 11 Princeton 1
Trevor Weir homered and drove in three, and Lance Weiderholt added three hits and two RBI for Platte Valley. Memphis Bliley posted two hits and three RBI, scoring two runs, and Alex Mattson and Brandon McQueen also had two hits. McQueen tossed three one-hit innings to get the win.
North Nodaway 12 King City 9
Brice Trimble and Blaine Clements had two hits and three RBI, and Preston Hansen posted three RBI and scored twice for North Nodaway in the high-scoring win. Andrew Phillips threw six innings and struck out four to get the win.
Landan Jackson had three hits and two runs, and Graham Medsker posted two hits for King City in the loss. Chase Moss added two hits, three RBI and two runs.
Kirksville 7 Savannah 3
Wyatt Jackson doubled and drove in two, and Sutton Snipes had two hits and two runs for Savannah in the loss. Bryce Stanley threw 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Savages.
Albany 8 Tri-County 7
Kemper Cline had three hits, including a walk-off single, and drove in one run. Jerrid Bunten and Kole Emerson had two hits apiece behind Braden Landuyt, who struck out five in six innings for the Warriors.
Nebraska City 4 Crete 3
Colton Snyder finished with two doubles and two RBI for Nebraska City in win. The Pioneers scored three of their runs in the seventh inning to rally for the win. Sloan Pelican hit a solo home run and scored twice. Cael Kreifel threw seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed three runs on five hits.
Plattsmouth 10 Ralston 0
Drew Iverson backed his shutout pitching performance with two hits and two RBI, and Eli Horner added a double and three RBI for the Blue Devils. Iverson went all five innings and struck out seven with just one walk and five hits allowed.
Platte Valley (NE) 5 Arlington 4 — 8 inn
Platte Valley scored one in the seventh and one in the eighth — the latter on an RBI go-ahead hit by Statton Corey, who finished with two hits. Cade Bridges pitched in three hits, and Logan Sobota and Caleb Daniell tallied two hits apiece. Dawson Thies tossed the final 4 1/3 innings, struck out three and gave up just three hits without allowing a run.