(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway walked off on Nodaway Valley, Jarrett Hunter tossed a gem in a Rock Port win and Plattsmouth edged Fort Calhoun in Monday’s KMAland baseball action.
East Atchison 19 DeKalb 10
East Atchison’s Cameron Oswald homered as one of his four hits while also plating two runs. Braden Graves and Aaron Schlueter doubled and drove in two runs apiece, and Josh Smith managed two RBI, two hits and struck out seven in five innings of pitching.
Rock Port 5 South Holt 1
Rock Port scored four runs in the sixth to claim the win. Zane Cook had two RBI off two hits while Corbyn Jakub and Colten Stevens also plated runs for the Blue Jays. Jakub finished with one hit and scored twice while Stevens drew three walks. Jarrett Hunter was the winning pitcher after striking out nine on four hits in seven innings.
Cole Medsker had two hits for South Holt, and Tylynn Prussman drove in a run. Hayes Weller struck out 10 on four hits, one earned run and five walks in five innings.
Northeast Nodaway 5 Nodaway Valley 4
Grant McIntyre’s walk-off RBI handed Northeast Nodaway the win. McIntyre’s game-winner was his second hit. Colton Swalley, Brayden Munns had one RBI apiece, and Auston Pride struck out six on six hits with four earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.
Preston Jenkins paced Nodaway Valley with three hits, two RBI and a double. Hunter Dawson, Kayden Conn and Mason Chitwood also doubled in the loss.
Platte Valley 11 North Nodaway 1
Matt Jermain had three hits, drove in three and scored three times while Memphis Bliley had two hits, two RBI and doubled for Platte Valley. Wyatt Miller also doubled while Trevor Weir and Tyler Vongkhamchanh recorded two hits, scored three times and tripled. Brandon McQueen and Wyatt Miller combined for a one-hit performance. Miller struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball.
Darron Bix had North Nodaway’s lone hit.
Benton 5 Maryville 4
Cooper Loe had three hits, doubled, scored twice and struck out four for Maryville while Don Allen managed two smacks, and Boston Hageman doubled. Hageman, Peyton McCollum and Adam Patton had one RBI each.
Beatrice 4 Nebraska City 3
Ryan Bohling had two RBI for the Pioneers in the loss while Zac Hawley also plated a run. Bohling, Hawley, Cael Kreifel and Colton Snyder accounted for Nebraska City’s four hits.
Zach Tesarek struck out three batters, allowed five hits and walked one in six innings.
Plattsmouth 3 Fort Calhoun 1
Gage Olsen doubled while TJ Fitzpatrick, Henry Lootnjer, Drew Iverson and Gabe Villamonte also had hits in Plattsmouth’s win. Villamonte was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts on three hits in seven innings.
Bishop LeBlond 6 Falls City 0
Falls City’s offense only managed two hits, which came from Carson Bredemeier and Jon Craig.
Charlie McNeely struck out nine on six hits with only one earned run in six innings.
Fairbury 9 Auburn 8
Auburn scored three runs in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. Austin Lavigne, Wyatt Hauptmann and Landon Casey each doubled, and Hauptmann had two RBI. Lavigne, Casey and Eli Albury added one hit RBI each. Casey and Lavigne each struck out four in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Maysville 12 North Andrew 0