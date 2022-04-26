(KMAland) -- Both Platte Valleys rolled to victory while South Holt and Nebraska City were also winners in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Platte Valley (MO) 12 Princeton 2
Matt Jermain finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Wyatt Miller pitched in a double among two hits while driving in three for Platte Valley. Brandon McQueen added two hits and an RBI, and Trevor Weir went for two hits and two RBI. Jermain threw all five innings, struck out four and gave up just one earned run on five hits.
King City 16 North Nodaway 1
North Nodaway had six hits on the night with Ethan Fry, Aydan Blackford, Preston Hansen, Damian Dailey, Darron Bix and Mason Richardson all getting one each. Richardson drove in Bix for the Mustangs’ only run.
South Holt 9 Nodaway Valley (MO) 1
Cole Medsker, Kendall Noland, Tylynn Prussman and Cade Kurtz all had two hits each for South Holt in the win. Prussman threw five frames and struck out four while giving up just one run on four hits to get the win. Noland, Prussman and Kurtz all added two RBI apiece.
Hunter Dawson led Nodaway Valley with two hits, and Garrett Carpenter drove in the only run of the game for the Thunder. Lane Larabee struck out seven in five innings despite the loss.
DeKalb 12 North Andrew 2
North Andrew had nine hits in the defeat, getting three and two runs from Dawson Eychaner and two and two RBI from Jarom Russo. Trey McDaniel also had two hits in the defeat.
Nebraska City 9 Crete 3
Sloan Pelican was 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles, drove in five and scored twice to lead Nebraska City in the win. Cael Kreifel and Nolan Beccard also had two hits each for the Pioneers. Hayden Coyle threw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief and struck out five.
Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth gave up four in the second and four in the fifth in the loss. Clayton Mayfield had a hit and drove in the Blue Devils’ only run while Parker Aughenbaugh had a hit and scored once.
Platte Valley (NE) 18 Arlington 0
Carter Washburn was 4-for-4 with a double, five RBI and three runs scored, and Braxton Wentworth added a single, a double, four RBI and two runs to lift Platte Valley to the win. Jake Butler smashed a home run and a double, drove in three and scored twice, and Logan Sobota finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI of his own. Emerick Hegwood went the whole way, striking out eight and allowing just three hits.