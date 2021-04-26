(KMAalnd) -- East Atchison and Plattsmouth picked up high-scoring wins in KMAland baseball action on Monday.
MO: East Atchison 21 West Nodaway 7
Carter Holecek led East Atchison with four hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Braen Graves, Cameron Oswald and Josh Smith all added three hits apiece.
Hunter Dawson and Kayden Conn led West Nodaway with two hits apiece.
MO: Benton 6 Maryville 4 — 10 inn
Connor Weiss led a Maryville offense that had just four hits but took nine walks, finishing 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Trey Houchin doubled and drove a run, and Cooper Loe threw 8 1/3 innings while allowing just one earned run.
NE: Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 16 — 11 inn
Drew Iverson led an 18-hit Plattsmouth attack with four safeties while Adam Eggert doubled twice among three hits and drove in six. Max Waters added three hits, four RBI and four runs scored for the Blue Devils.
NE: Fairbury 19 Auburn 7
Brody Darnell was a single short of the cycle for Auburn, driving in two and scoring three times, while Austin Lavigne singled, doubled and drove in two.
NE: Bishop LeBlond 7 Falls City 2
Falls City had just three hits, picking up doubles from Carson Bredemeier and Jaxyn Strauss. Strauss and Dunkhas each scored one run.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
East Atchison 21 West Nodaway 7
Benton 6 Maryville 4 — 10 inn
King City 13 North Andrew 3
Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 16 — 11 inn
Beatrice 28 Nebraska City 5
Fairbury 19 Auburn 7
Bishop LeBlond 7 Falls City 2