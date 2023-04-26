(KMAland) -- Savannah used a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-3 win over Marvyille in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
Zayden Snapp led the offense with a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Landon Noland, Ashton Kincaid and Cash Porter all pitched in one hit and one RBI each to lead the Savannah offense. Kincaid allowed just one hit in four innings to get the win, and Parker Brayley tossed the final three frames for the save.
Adam Patton topped Maryville with a hit and an RBI in the loss. Patton struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings to take the tough-luck loss.