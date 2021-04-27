(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and South Holt were winners in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
View the full rundown below:
NE: Ralston 8 Plattsmouth 5
Trent Elshire had three hits, and Ethan Coleman doubled and drove in two for the Blue Devils in the defeat.
NE: Nebraska City 8 Crete 5
Nebraska City scored three runs in the final two innings to grab the win. Hayden Coyle had three hits, Zach Tesarek doubled among two hits and drove in two and Cameron Elshire added two hits of his own for the Pioneers. Cael Kreifel threw six innings, struck out seven and allowed zero earned runs.
NE: Omaha North 9 Auburn 0
Brad Hall and Kael Clark had the only two hits of the game for Auburn in the defeat.
NE: Arlington 10 Platte Valley 9
Platte Valley’s five-run comeback was undone with an Arlington walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. Hayden Lewis led PV with three hits and an RBI while Carter Washburn added two hits and an RBI of his own in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
South Holt 15 West Nodaway 4
King City 13 North Nodaway 6
Northeast Nodaway at Osborn
DeKalb 18 North Andrew 6
