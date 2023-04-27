(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (MO) won an eight-inning pitcher’s duel with NE Nodaway, East Atchison downed Nodaway Valley, Albany shutout King City & Rock Port, South Holt, Nebraska City & Plattsmouth also nabbed wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
East Atchison 9 Nodaway Valley 5
Alex Erickson smashed three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Cameron Oswald doubled and drove in two to lead East Atchison. River Dow doubled, tripled, drove in one and scored twice, and Erickson threw five innings with four strikeouts.
Tyler Gray had a hit and two RBI, and Cooper Snodderly posted a hit, an RBI and two runs for Nodaway Valley.
Rock Port 16 DeKalb 1
Corbyn Jakub doubled twice and drove in two, and Dylan Lair pitched in two hits, an RBI and two runs for Rock Port in the win. Zane Cook pitched in a hit and two RBI for the Blue Jays, which won in three innings.
South Holt 11 Osborn-Stewartsville 0
South Holt used an eight-run fourth inning to roll to the win. Cole Medsker, Tylynn Prussman and Garrett Guyer led the offense with two hits and two RBI each, and Cade Kurtz pitched in two hits and three runs in the win. Jayce Jackson threw 6 2/3 shutout innings, struck out six and scattered five hits and five walks.
Platte Valley (MO) 1 Northeast Nodaway 0 — 8 inn
Memphis Bliley threw the first seven innings and struck out 13 for Platte Valley in the pitcher’s duel. Wyatt Miller came in to pitch the eighth and earned the save. The only run of the game came on an error with two outs in the eighth by Northeast Nodaway. Alex Mattson and Trevor Weir each had one hit for the only hits of the game for Platte Valley.
Dylan McIntyre worked all eight innings for the Mustangs, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out four. Landon Wilmes had the only hit of the game for Northeast Nodaway.
Albany 4 King City 0
Chase Cline and Kemper Cline combined on a one-hit shutout. Chase threw six innings, struck out 11 and gave up just one hit before Kemper closed things out in the seventh. Daulton Worrell led the Warriors offense with three hits and two RBI.
Landon Jackson led King City with their only hit of the game. Chase Moss threw five innings and struck out six for the Wildkats.
North Harrison 13 North Andrew 6
No stats reported.
Nebraska City 9 Falls City 0
Zach Bassinger and Colton Snyder combined on a two-hit shutout for the Pioneers in the win. Bassinger threw the first three innings and allowed two hits and three walks while Snyder followed with seven strikeouts in four no-hit innings. Offensively, Cael Kreifel had two hits and two RBI, Snyder added two hits and two runs and Jackson Kreifel pitched in two hits. Zac Hawley also drove in two runs, and Nolan Beccard had a hit and two RBI.
Orion Cattrell and Jon Craig each had one hit for Falls City.
Plattsmouth 7 Platte Valley (NE) 0
Plattsmouth cruised to a shutout win in a state-ranked battle in Nebraska Class B. Check out Nick Stavas’ complete recap linked here.
Omaha Concordia 5 Auburn 0
Auburn managed just one hit — from Travon Shaw — in the defeat. Shaw also threw all six innings for the Bulldogs, striking out seven.